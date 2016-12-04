Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Henrico motel

Henrico police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened at a motel early Sunday morning.

Leslie J. Tyler Jr. was charged with second-degree murder.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers discovered a man at the Motel 6 in the 5700 block of Williamsburg Road with several stab wounds to his stomach. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man's name has yet to be released.

