Hopewell man identified in deadly Richmond hit and run

Richmond investigators have identified the person killed in a hit and run along Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said Kevin Wilson, of Hopewell, stopped at a red light on Jefferson Davis Highway, near Terminal Road, and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

"The force of the collision caused Wilson’s vehicle to catch fire and then strike a nearby utility pole, trapping him inside," police said.

Officers said a witness tried to rescue him, but he was unable to do so due to the intense heat. According to police, the man told investigators Wilson "appeared to be unconscious in the driver’s seat."

The Virginia Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of Wilson’s death.

According to police, the other driver left the scene on foot.

Richmond crash team investigators are working with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, and they will be filing charges once they identify the other driver.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses, but they are asking others who saw what happened to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

