Man killed outside of Richmond apartment complex

Richmond police are investigating a homicide outside of an apartment complex in the city's East End.

Officers received the call for random gunfire at 2:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road. The call was quickly followed by another call for a person shot in the Ashley Oaks apartment complex.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a black man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Richmond police spokesperson says the shooting happened about 100 yards from where Tychelle R. Johnson was killed on Thursday. Officers currently do not believe these shootings are connected.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

Detectives will release the man's identity once his family is notified.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

