Missing 84-year-old VA woman found, senior alert canceled

A senior alert was canceled after a missing 84-year-old woman out of Fairfax County was found.

Carol Westerman was located Saturday evening after she was reportedly last seen around 12 p.m. in the 6600 block of Wakefield Drive in Alexandria.

Officers believed she drove away in a silver 1999 Chevrolet Prizm with Virginia license plate YUT4809.

Westerman suffers from a medical issue, and police said her disappearance posed a credible threat to her health and safety?.

