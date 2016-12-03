Man arrested in the death of Spotsylvania store clerk

Spotsylvania deputies arrested a suspect allegedly involved in attacking and killing a store clerk at a Sunoco gas station.

David Junior Washington, 50, of Spotsylvania, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and grand larceny. Deputies say he was found at the Dunning Mills Apartments in Fredericksburg.

Officials received a call around 1:35 a.m. Saturday to the gas station in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Deputies say the store clerk, 54-year-old Saleh Yousef Abukhait, died after being "brutally attacked" for several minutes by a two-by-two piece of wood. Washington had the piece of wood with him when he entered the store, according to deputies.

Officials say Washington ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Several minutes later, deputies say a customer entered the store and found Abukhait lying on the floor. Crews arrived on the scene, and medical personnel pronounced the man dead.

Washington is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12