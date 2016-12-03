Man dies due to injuries after Hopewell shooting early Saturday

Police are investigating a homicide after a man has died due to his injuries early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 2:09 a.m. to the 2700 block of Oaklawn Boulevard, near Winston Churchill Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say found a man who died from gunshot wounds.

The Hopewell Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and initiated a homicide investigation.

The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police will release the victim's identity after they notify his family.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202.

