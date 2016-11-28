Richmond man wanted for murder in Chesterfield apartment stabbing

Chesterfield police are searching for Tevin McGougan in connection with the stabbing death of a Chesterfield woman at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Chesterfield police are searching for a Richmond man in connection with the stabbing death of a Chesterfield woman at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Tevin James McGougan, 23, is wanted for murder in the domestic-related homicide of Nishae A. Samms, according to Chesterfield police.

Samms was found stabbed to death in her Chesterfield apartment on Nov. 11. Concerned family members called police to the Courthouse Green Apartments near the 6500 block of Statute Street.

The search warrants obtained by NBC12 describe the disturbing details of a bloody struggle through the townhouse.

Swabs of blood were taken from the rear sliding door, multiple towels in the bathroom, on the carpet near the closet and mattress, along with bloody hand prints on the floor. There were also broken fingernails found down the hallway, and a business card from the Richmond Police Department found in the victim’s purse.

Police also discovered domestic violence paperwork with Tevin McGougan’s name in the bedroom closet. The 23-year-old man is known to live in the 600 block of Cowardin Ave in Richmond.

Chowan University confirms he was a student there from August 2011 through December 2015, graduating in May of 2016. He is listed on the roster for their football team. The former football player was known to have an on-again, off-again relationship with 23-year-old Nishae Samms.

In her obituary, her family describes her as an easygoing girl with a certain sassiness. The social butterfly was known to have a love for music, dance, and food. She was starting school to become a counselor, wanting to work with at-risk youth. Police say her young daughter was not at home at the time of the attack.

Police ask anyone who sees McGougan not to approach him and instead to call local law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

