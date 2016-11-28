Here's how to send a letter to Santa and get a guaranteed response

There is a Santa Claus, and your child can write letters to him and get a response back.

Here are the steps for your child to get a letter back from Santa:

Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole. Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response. Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope. Affix a First-Class Mail stamp, such as a new Holiday Windows stamp, to the envelope. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope — preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope — with appropriate postage and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Drive

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

In order to get a response back, the letters must be received no later than Dec. 15.

Be sure to share your child's response from Santa by using the hashtag #LettersFromSanta on social media.

