Police respond to home in South Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police respond to home in South Richmond

Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police responded to a home in South Richmond early Monday.

Officers say they were responding to a call for a robbery on Larrymore Road, near Jahnke Road, around 2:30 a.m. However, they are not sure exactly what happened.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly