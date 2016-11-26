Pedestrian killed by car in Nottoway

A woman was killed Friday night while she was walking along a road in Nottoway, according to Virginia State Police.

Connie W. Irby, 37, and three others were walking along Route 606 (Cottage Road), 1.5 miles from the Route 460 intersection, around 5:35 p.m. when she was hit by a 2013 Dodge caravan. State police say the caravan was heading south on Route 606 at the time, and the driver attempted to avoid a vehicle approaching in the northbound lane.

Irby was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the caravan was not injured in the crash.

Officers say the crash happened in a dark area.

The crash remains under investigation.

