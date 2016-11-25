Mom works hard each day, hoping kids remember how loved they are

A mom is going viral on social media after sharing her story on Facebook.

Kara Lewis Newton says she's not perfect, but she tries to be there when it matters the most.

"Chopped celery. That's what I'm driving to my son's school today. Why? Because I don't look in his folder. I missed that he needed to bring chopped celery to school today, and I have no idea why he needs it, but he does. So I'm driving it to him praying that he gets it on time."

Even though she may be forgetful at times, she says that does not matter in the grand scheme of things. The thing that matters the most is love.

"I love them. And I work dang hard for them. And I'm banking on the fact that 20 years from now, they won't remember that their mom forgot the chopped celery. I am praying they remember how hard I fought for them everyday [sic] to have a good life...one where they know they are fiercely loved no matter what."

