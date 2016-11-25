Police: Man dead in Richmond after found in car with 'obvious signs of trauma'

Richmond police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Providence Park neighborhood after finding a man's body inside a vehicle.

The call came in at 5:30 p.m. Friday as a report of an accident at the intersection of Milton St. and Meadowbridge Rd.

After the initial investigation, police say a man was found "obvious signs of trauma" after they believe he crashed his car. Officers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were outside of a home on Meadowbridge Road hoping to talk to a person of interest. Officers called the name of that person to come out with hands up for hours.

Once police made entry, they found no one inside the home. Officers say the family who lives in the home was cooperative with them.

More information will be released upon further investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

