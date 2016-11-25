River Road back open in Chesterfield after crash

River Road in Chesterfield is back open after a crash that brought out a med-flight.

The crash shut down River Road between Oak River and Eanes roads around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to VDOT.

A person was med-flighted to the hospital, but we do not know the person's condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

