73 animals from Richmond Animal Care and Control taken in for Thanksgiving

Several animals now have "holiday homes," thanks to the Richmond Animal Shelter.

According to Richmond Animal Care and Control's Facebook page, 73 animals were taken in for Thanksgiving.

All of the loving dogs and cats will be fostered for the weekend, so they don't have to spend the holiday alone.

RACC says they are very thankful to see so many empty kennels.

