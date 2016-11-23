Police identify woman killed in Henrico homicide, man charged with murder

Henrico neighbors are reacting to the tragic shooting death of a beloved mother and grandmother gunned down inside her own home.

Police identified William Tiller as the man accused of shooting 42-year-old Tammy Jo Clifton. Neighbors say they frequently saw the suspect in their neighborhood.

Those who know her say Clifton had just gotten engaged and has two children in elementary school. Some neighbors are concerned because they believe those children were home when their house turned into a crime scene.

Crime tape and flashing lights on Thanksgiving Eve as police race to Engel Road near Monument Avenue. The next day…

"Please leave. It's bad enough on the family,” a relative said to the media.

As they mourn the sudden loss of Clifton, neighbor Diego Diaz recalls being at his home across the street before the chaos around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"Until the police knocked on my door and asked me if I had listened to anything. I told him no I didn't….No, I didn't [hear] anything," he said.

Later he would learn a fatal gunshot claimed the life of a neighbor he routinely saw.

"Everyday. She was very nice. She always say hello, good morning, good afternoon," he added.

On Facebook, there are multiple posts from Clifton's grieving friends.

"You overcame so many obstacles… and taught me to face mine head on,” one person wrote.

"My heart breaks for her children and her grandchild,” another said.

Police are not saying how Clifton knew the suspect. There are several photos of the two together on Social Media.

"I can't believe it,” Diaz said.

He has never seen the peace and calm of his community so violently interrupted.

"This neighborhood is very quiet. I have [lived] 13 years here and nothing [has happened]," he said.

At Clifton's family's request, NBC12 crews didn't stay long.

"Can you please leave? This is my wife's mom's house. We don't want y'all here," the relative said.

Tiller is charged with murder.

