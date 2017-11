Virginia State Police are investigating an accident on Interstate 95 south near the Hanover County Airport.

Police say there is an overturned pickup truck near Sliding Hill Road (mile marker 86). The left and center lanes were closed but are now back open.

The backup was seven miles at one point but has since been cleared.

There are injuries involved, according to state police.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12