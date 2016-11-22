RVA Parenting: Is Pneumonia Contagious?

Parents get confused. They say, “Oh, what do I do? My kid’s got pneumonia. How do I protect my other children?” “Well, pneumonia is not really contagious. Although I have seen where multiple family members have gotten pneumonia,” says Dr. Jeff Bennett, D.O., FAAP of KidMed. Typically, your immune system kind of takes a hit when you have a cold virus. “The bacteria that live in our bronchi and bronchioles can become overgrown, become infected with more bacteria, and then inflammation comes in. So, that's what we see on X-ray. We see a lot of inflammation. We see a white, cloudy appearance on some of those kids,” says Dr. Bennett.

Dr. Bennett says the most important thing is actually trying to figure out who has pneumonia and who doesn't have pneumonia. “Pneumonia's not always easy to diagnose with a physical exam, and I think a real problem is one, it can be over-diagnosed, because crackles do not mean you have pneumonia. So if you listen with your stethoscope and you hear crackles, mucus plugging and wheezing can cause crackles, so not everybody that crackles has pneumonia,” says Dr. Bennett. “And on the other side, people that don't have any abnormal breath sounds can have pneumonia.”