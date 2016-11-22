RVA Parenting: Is Pneumonia Contagious?

|
Parents get confused. They say, “Oh, what do I do? My kid’s got pneumonia. How do I protect my other children?”
|
Dr. Bennett says the most important thing is actually trying to figure out who has pneumonia and who doesn't have pneumonia.
|
“I've always gone with a theory ... because the respiratory infections that are viral, typically over the course of three days, the fever typically will come down,” says Dr. Bennett. “So, if you have an ascending fever or a fever that doesn't go away after three days with a cough, I usually get an X-ray; and the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends a chest X-ray for kids that have had fever for five days, even without a cough.”
|
So it's not just physical exam, says Dr. Bennett, “It's really a clinical situation where the kids are coughing and having a high fever and the fever's not getting better … or even coughing for a prolonged period of time, because 5% of kids don't even have fever with pneumonia.”
Sponsored Content by KidMed After Hours Pediatric Urgent Care.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.