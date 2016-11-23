Mayor-elect Levar Stoney announces transitional committee

Mayor-elect Levar Stoney announced the complete list of his transitional committee on Wednesday.

Here is the complete list:

Transition Committee Co-chairs:

Tiffany Jana (TMI Consulting)

Bill Leighty (Former Chief of Staff, Govs. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine)

Transition Director:

Dr. Thad Williamson (University of Richmond)

Transition Committee Members:

Bob Adams, HD Advisors

Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond City Health District

Laura Bateman, Bateman Consulting

Hon. Jonathan Baliles, Richmond City Council (1 st District)

Rev. Yvonne Bibbs, Sixth Baptist Church, Richmond

Hon. Jeff Bourne, Chair of Richmond School Board (3 rd District)

Marland Buckner, MB² Solutions, LLC

Rev. Ben Campbell, Richmond Hill (retired)

Melvin Carter, Virginia Department of Fire Programs

Andrew Clark, Home Building Association of Richmond

Eva Colen, 50 CAN: 50-State Campaign for Achievement Now

President Ronald Crutcher, University of Richmond

Tanya Gonzalez, Sacred Heart Center

Ashley Hall, Capital Region Collaborative

Eva T. Hardy, Dominion (retired)

Adam Harrell, Harrell & Chambliss, LLP

Greta Harris, Better Housing Coalition

Kelly Harris-Braxton, Virginia First Cities

Sec. Anne Holton, former Secretary of Education, Commonwealth of Virginia

Hon. Birdie Hairston Jamison, retired Judge, General District Court, City of Richmond

Damon Jiggetts, Peter Paul Development Center

President Joseph Johnson, Virginia Union University

Hon. Delores McQuinn, Virginia House of Delegates (70 th District)

Jennifer Mullen, Roth Doner Jackson, PLC

William Murray, former Legislative Director, Gov. Tim Kaine, and Dominion

Rupa Murthy, YWCA

Hon. Rev. Tyrone Nelson, Chair, Henrico Board of Supervisors (Varina District)

Bill Pantele, past City Council President (2 nd District)

Hon. Christopher Peace, Virginia House of Delegates (97 th District)

President Michael Rao, Virginia Commonwealth University

Abby Farris Rogers, YMCA

John Sherman, Scott & Stringfellow (retired)

Lisa Speller-Davis, Humana

Jay Stegmaier, Chesterfield County Administrator (retired)

Ronald Tillett, Raymond James & Associates

Chief John Venuti, Virginia Commonwealth University

Dr. Thelma Watson, Senior Connections

Sam Young, Astyra Corporation

According to Stoney's office, they will continue to meet throughout the transitional process, and further announcements regarding the incoming transition can be expected in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12