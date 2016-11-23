Mayor-elect Levar Stoney announces transitional committee

Levar Stoney (Source: stoneyforrva.com) RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
Mayor-elect Levar Stoney announced the complete list of his transitional committee on Wednesday.
Here is the complete list:
Transition Committee Co-chairs:
- Tiffany Jana (TMI Consulting)
- Bill Leighty (Former Chief of Staff, Govs. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine)
Transition Director:
- Dr. Thad Williamson (University of Richmond)
Transition Committee Members:
- Bob Adams, HD Advisors
- Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond City Health District
- Laura Bateman, Bateman Consulting
- Hon. Jonathan Baliles, Richmond City Council (1st District)
- Rev. Yvonne Bibbs, Sixth Baptist Church, Richmond
- Hon. Jeff Bourne, Chair of Richmond School Board (3rd District)
- Marland Buckner, MB² Solutions, LLC
- Rev. Ben Campbell, Richmond Hill (retired)
- Melvin Carter, Virginia Department of Fire Programs
- Andrew Clark, Home Building Association of Richmond
- Eva Colen, 50 CAN: 50-State Campaign for Achievement Now
- President Ronald Crutcher, University of Richmond
- Tanya Gonzalez, Sacred Heart Center
- Ashley Hall, Capital Region Collaborative
- Eva T. Hardy, Dominion (retired)
- Adam Harrell, Harrell & Chambliss, LLP
- Greta Harris, Better Housing Coalition
- Kelly Harris-Braxton, Virginia First Cities
- Sec. Anne Holton, former Secretary of Education, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Hon. Birdie Hairston Jamison, retired Judge, General District Court, City of Richmond
- Damon Jiggetts, Peter Paul Development Center
- President Joseph Johnson, Virginia Union University
- Hon. Delores McQuinn, Virginia House of Delegates (70th District)
- Jennifer Mullen, Roth Doner Jackson, PLC
- William Murray, former Legislative Director, Gov. Tim Kaine, and Dominion
- Rupa Murthy, YWCA
- Hon. Rev. Tyrone Nelson, Chair, Henrico Board of Supervisors (Varina District)
- Bill Pantele, past City Council President (2nd District)
- Hon. Christopher Peace, Virginia House of Delegates (97th District)
- President Michael Rao, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Abby Farris Rogers, YMCA
- John Sherman, Scott & Stringfellow (retired)
- Lisa Speller-Davis, Humana
- Jay Stegmaier, Chesterfield County Administrator (retired)
- Ronald Tillett, Raymond James & Associates
- Chief John Venuti, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Dr. Thelma Watson, Senior Connections
- Sam Young, Astyra Corporation
According to Stoney's office, they will continue to meet throughout the transitional process, and further announcements regarding the incoming transition can be expected in the coming weeks.
