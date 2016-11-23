Lanes back open on I-64 W in Henrico near Bottoms Bridge - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lanes back open on I-64 W in Henrico near Bottoms Bridge

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are back open after an accident on Interstate 64 west in Henrico.

Earlier, the left lane and left shoulder were closed at mile marker 203, near Bottoms Bridge.

The backup has cleared.

