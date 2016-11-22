Man rescued from Richmond house fire near VCU

A man in his 70s is in intensive care after firefighters rescued him from a bedroom fire early Tuesday morning in The Fan.

The fire broke out at a house on North Shields Avenue, near VCU.

When crews arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m., they found a man, 75-year-old Jeff Whitmore, in a bedroom where the fire was contained to.

They were able to get him out, but he was taken to VCU Medical Center for smoke inhalation. He is in serious condition, but his family expects him to survive.

Richmond fire crews said Tuesday afternoon that Whitmore suffered burns on 45 percent of his body.

Whitmore's nephew says he had just come back from rehab after suffering a broken leg.

His nephew also tells us Whitmore fell, and was blocking the door, unable to get out.

Whitmore's wife was out walking her dog at the time, but crews say she came back and smelled smoke. She tried to get inside the room but called police when she was unable to do so, according to fire officials.

The fire remains under investigation.

Fire on N. Shields Ave in #RVA. One man transported to MCV. A woman was walking dog. No word on man's condition. Fire out. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/RFUt3pKRgx — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) November 22, 2016

