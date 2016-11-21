Henrico man faces murder charge in domestic-related killing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico man faces murder charge in domestic-related killing

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Alvin E. Banks (Source: Henrico Police) Alvin E. Banks (Source: Henrico Police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Henrico man faces a second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a woman early Monday. 

The Henrico Police Department says police and fire crews responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Orion Court around 12:15 a.m. and found Katrina M. Banks, 35, dead. 

Alvin E. Banks, 45, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in what police say was a domestic-related incident. 

Banks is being held at Henrico County Jail. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 780-1000. 

