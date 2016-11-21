Henrico man faces murder charge in domestic-related killing

A Henrico man faces a second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a woman early Monday.

The Henrico Police Department says police and fire crews responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Orion Court around 12:15 a.m. and found Katrina M. Banks, 35, dead.

Alvin E. Banks, 45, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in what police say was a domestic-related incident.

Banks is being held at Henrico County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 780-1000.

