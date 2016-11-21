Original Gerber baby turns 90

The original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, just turned 90 years old on Sunday.

In 1928, Gerber held a contest "to find a face to represent a baby food advertising campaign," so artist Dorothy Hope Smith, Cook's neighbor, drew a "charcoal sketch of a tousle-haired, bright-eyed cherub of a baby with endearing pursed lips."

According to Gerber, Hope said she would finish her entry if she won. However, the judges fell in love with the drawing and insisted the illustration remain a sketch.

The illustration became so popular that Gerber registered the sketch as a trademark in 1931, according to the company's website.

Since then, the iconic sketch appeared all over Gerber's products, and the baby's identity remained a secret for 40 years, until 1978.

Gerber put together a video on their Facebook page to wish Cook a happy birthday.

Cook celebrated the joyous occasion with her four children and their spouses.

