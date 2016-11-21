Heinz HomeStyle Gravy Pork recalled due to allergens

Martin's has removed Heinz HomeStyle Gravy Pork because the product may contain milk and soy, allergens that are not listed on the ingredient label.

The product listed in their recall is a 12 oz. can with UPC 1300079890 and a best by date of 12/28/2017. It also has a manufacturing code of MU6F04 4Q on the lid.

The store has not received any reports of illnesses to date.

This product is safe to consume for those who do not have a milk or soy allergy.

However, those who do have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or soy may have a serious or life-threatening reaction. "Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness," Martins officials said.

Customers who are looking for more information on the recall can call Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations at 1-866-572-3808 or Martin's customer service at 1-888-814-4268.

