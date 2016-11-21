Waiter receives generous tip so he can go home for the holidays

A waiter at a restaurant received a generous tip from one of his customers so he could go back home for the holidays.

Taryn Keith submitted a photo of her boyfriend's $750 tip to Love What Matters. The customer left a message that says, "Hopefully, this can get you back to Ireland for the holidays."

Keith explained her boyfriend is trying to take them back to Ireland once their child is born so they can meet his family.

"Thought I would share to show everyone there's not only hate out there. Truly blessed," she said.

