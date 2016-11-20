Police: Dinwiddie man accidentally kills himself while waving around gun along I-85

Virginia State Police say a man accidentally killed himself on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie early Sunday.

Investigators have determined that Kavon Cooper, 21, of Church Road, Va., was one of three men riding in a vehicle heading south on Interstate 85. According to one of the men in the car, Cooper was waving around a revolver when a shot rang out.

The driver immediately took the Boydon Plank Road exit, pulled over into a restaurant, and called for help. This happened around 2:24 a.m.

Cooper died at the scene. The driver and the other passenger were not injured.

Police recovered the revolver from inside the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12