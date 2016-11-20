Part of W. Broad St. closed due to Henrico water main break

A part of West Broad Street is closed near Staples Mill in Henrico due to a water main break.

The right eastbound lane is closed between Mordie and Staple Mills roads while crews repair the broken water main.

The traffic flow has been reduced down to two lanes. The break has caused low water pressure to about 10 businesses.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities expects repairs to be completed by midnight.

