Woman killed in crash on I-295 S in Henrico

Virginia State Police have identified the woman killed on Interstate 295 S in Henrico early Sunday morning.

Police say 52-year-old Nancy C. Lauff, of Mechanicsville, was driving when her car ran off the exit ramp at a high rate of speed, causing her car to run off the right side of the road, hitting several trees. This happened around 7:10 a.m. at exit 43.

Troopers say her car overturned in the process.

Lauff died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

