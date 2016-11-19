Viral video sparks #TrumpCup protest against Starbucks

Several Donald Trump supporters have started giving the president-elect's name at Starbucks when ordering their drinks.

A video was taken on Wednesday showing a Trump supporter yelling at a barista at a Miami-area Starbucks after not getting his tall vanilla latte quickly enough.

David Sanguesa, a Starbucks regular, can be heard yelling “Trump!” and “I voted for Trump!” at the barista.

Sanguesa told The Miami Herald he felt he was being discriminated against because the barista knew he was a Trump supporter.

On Thursday, Starbucks issued a statement to The Miami Herald saying, “diversity and treating each other with respect and dignity is core to Starbucks values and something our partners take great pride in showing.”

However, several people still came together in support of Sanguesa. They are protesting to "attempt to make Starbucks baristas yell Trump's name and write it on their coffee cups, as is the company's regular practice," according to CNN.

Operation #TrumpCup



1) Go to Starbucks & tell them your name is Trump



2) If they refuse take video



Pls share & spread the word pic.twitter.com/huPj4g6cqY — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) November 18, 2016

We have a culture war to win.



We are just getting started.



How great is it that #MAGA is inadvertently everywhere? ??#TrumpCup pic.twitter.com/JnvDHXwpSx — Irma Hinojosa ???? (@latinaafortrump) November 19, 2016

Some people were refused a #TrumpCup, saying it breached their rights.

I am going to #TrumpCup again and again until I get it right no matter how many times it takes https://t.co/UFnZVr0esk — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2016

Others are saying to boycott Starbucks altogether.

Why are you giving @Starbucks your money and support? You are only attacking the worker #TrumpCup — ViperZ28 (@viperz28) November 18, 2016

Instead of asking for a #TrumpCup just boycott #Starbucks. Companies ONLY get the message when it hurts their wallet$. — ♥Deplorable in Pink♥ (@pink_lady56) November 18, 2016

Why even go to Starbucks? Stop giving them your business!#TrumpCup — Patrick Henry (@FightNowAmerica) November 18, 2016

A few are questioning the protest.

#TrumpCup Your protesting Starbucks by buying Starbucks? — Bobby A Sabbar (@BASabbar) November 18, 2016

Oh okay, same concept with the #TrumpCup. They sure do know how to make a point. ?? https://t.co/UMYRIZHyu0 — flo (@flopidd) November 19, 2016

Starbucks told CNN it doesn't require its partners to write or call out names.

"Over the years, writing customer names on cups and calling out their names has been a fun ritual in our stores," a Starbucks spokesperson said. "Rarely has it been abused or taken advantage of. We hope and trust that our customers will continue to honor that tradition."

This is not the first time the coffee giant received backlash.

The company came under fire for their Christmas cups back in 2015.

