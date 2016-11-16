Petersburg man shot to death after dragging PA trooper

A Petersburg man was killed after dragging a Pennsylvania state trooper on the highway, according to officials. Family members say the man called them just before it happened.

The driver, identified as Rasheem Singletary, 25, was pulled over on Interstate 83 South in York County, Pa. for a routine traffic stop just before 1:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Singletary suddenly pulled away, dragged the trooper along the left side of the car, and attempted to crush the trooper's body on the left side of the median.

The trooper tried to stop Singletary without lethal force but eventually pulled out his handgun and fired several shots at the driver when he continued driving.

According to police, Singletary hit the median while attempting to drive off but hit a truck before "coming to rest against the median."

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

Singletary died at the scene.

Officials say Singletary's cause of death is due to multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

No charges have been filed.

Family of Singletary says he called them when he got pulled over. They went to Pennsylvania on Wednesday to meet with police, who offered condolences and said the case is under investigation.

The family says Singletary told them over the phone that he was recording everything on video, and they want to see it.

Singletary was returning home from New York, where he was visiting his girlfriend, according to the family. He graduated high school in New York and just moved to Virginia a year ago.

News Update - @YCoCoroner identifies driver who died in I-83 police incident - https://t.co/ag0zFUMbQ1 — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) November 16, 2016

