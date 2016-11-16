Man arrested in connection with burglaries in Hanover

Hanover deputies have arrested a man in connection to a series of burglaries in the county's west end.

Deputies have arrested 30-year-old Matthew Ryan Atkinson, of Bumpass, in connection with a burglary that happened in the 20000 block of Woodland Fox Lane on Monday.

Officials also connected him with another burglary that happened in the 13100 block of Lea Anna Lane.

Atkinson was charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, two counts of grand larceny, and larceny with intent to sell.

Investigators are still searching through the property and are working to identify other victims.

Anyone with any information on these crimes is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

