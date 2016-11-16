Police identify 22-year-old man killed in Petersburg homicide

Petersburg police have identified the man killed near the city's Woodmere area.

Darian A. Glover, 22, of Prince George County, was killed around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Morton Avenue, between Fort Rice and Buckner streets.

Officers said Glover died from a gunshot wound and was shot near a car.

Police have also confirmed the man who walked into Southside Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound is also related to the shooting. The man is in stable condition.

