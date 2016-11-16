Car crashes, bursts into flames on Midlothian Turnpike - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Car crashes, bursts into flames on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A car crashed into another car and burst into flames on Midlothian Turnpike.

This happened during the overnight hours near Wawa at the Boulders Parkway intersection. 

The accident closed down a part of the roadway for a short period Wednesday morning.

Both drivers are okay.

