RVA Parenting: Strep can be more than just a sore throat

“Most people think of strep throat as just a sore throat,” says Dr. Jeff Bennett, D.O., FAAP of KidMed.
“Most classically, strep can be almost guaranteed, but not always, if you have a sore throat, white spots, and a big lymph node. That's pretty typical. But, a lot of kids don't even have a sore throat,” says Dr. Bennett.
“The first minor treatment for group A strep, which is the bacteria that causes strep -- is Amoxicillin, plain Penicillin,” says Dr. Bennett. The common misnomer a lot of parents think is: “‘Well, it's not strong enough for my child because my child didn't get better from it,’ but in reality, all strep gets better just from plain old penicillin.”
