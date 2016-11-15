Stolen car collides into side of Chesterfield school bus

A stolen car from Richmond collided into a Chesterfield school bus early Tuesday, according to police.

The accident happened at the intersection of McRae and Rattlesnake roads around 8:06 a.m. when the driver of a Ford SUV blew through a stop sign at Rattlesnake Road and collided into the side of the bus.

Police say there were some students on the bus being transported to Hening Elementary School as a part of the gifted program.

There were no injuries to the students or the drivers.

Students were transferred to another bus to be taken to school, according to officers.

Police are planning to charge the driver with driving under the influence and possession of stolen property.

@CBS6 @NBC12 Chesterfield school bus accident at mcrae and rattlesnake in bon air pic.twitter.com/E2JwdwEkbI — charles homiller (@homillerlaw) November 15, 2016

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12