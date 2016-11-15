Richmond man faces felony charges in connection with Saturday shooting

A Richmond man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a shooting in the city's South Garden neighborhood last Saturday, according to police.

Milton A. White Jr., 22, turned himself into authorities Monday night, and officers have charged him with breaking and entering, malicious discharge of a firearm within a dwelling and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Orcutt Lane for a report of a person shot on Saturday around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

