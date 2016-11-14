Midlothian native, cancer survivor sings with Garth Brooks

A Midlothian native got a chance to sing a duet with Garth Brooks while he was in Richmond this weekend.

Danielle El-Jor, who attends Longwood University, was set to audition for The Voice but was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma back in 2014. Her first chemo treatment was scheduled on the day of her audition.

El-Jor posted an article to The Rotunda, a Longwood University publication, as a part of the school's 'Humans of Longwood' project:

I was first diagnosed with mono(nucleosis), so I came back to school my second semester, not knowing I had cancer. I would fall asleep on my books, and I didn’t even know it. I wasn’t eating, so a whole bunch of things added up for me and when I went home in the summer, I told my mom I still wasn’t feeling well, and she suggested that I go to the doctor, just in case. My doctor did blood work and all of my levels were crazy, so I was sent to an oncologist. The oncologist found a huge lump on the side of my neck that no one had seen before; I didn’t even notice it. It was biopsied, and from March (2014) to August (2014), it went from Stage 1 to Stage 3, and it spread from my neck, my chest, under my arm and into my spleen, which is below the diaphragm. So, when it’s below the diaphragm, it is diagnosed as Stage 3. I’m in remission now; I go back (to the oncologist) every three months for tests.

El-Jor is now in remission and performed a song with Brooks during his matinee concert Sunday.

While Brooks was in town, he hosted a sports camp for young athletes.

80 kids of all ages, spent the day learning some of life's most valuable lessons through Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation.

"You stand a chance of being something greater as a part than by yourself," said Brooks.

Brooks will be a guest on The Voice starting Monday at 8 p.m.

