Victim suffers gunshot wound after shooting in Richmond's Edgewood neighborhood

Richmond Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of North Avenue, near W. Laburnum Avenue, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

"I noticed that the police officer was putting up tape, and I think they took somebody away in an ambulance and a gunshot," explained Melvin Jones "This is about the second one we've had in our neighborhood."

Jones has lived in the Edgewood community for 30 years and says the shootings are alarming for the neighborhood full of retirees.

"It bothers me," said Jones. During the daytime, it's not normal for our neighborhood to have this many gun shots or gun shootings."

Officers say the victim was shot in the butt. The person was taken to the hospital but should be okay.

Audrey Robinson says she was driving by the area when she noticed police lights and crime scene tape in the neighborhood she grew up in as a child. She says her sister still lives in their family home.

"My parents, sister, anybody could have been in the home because a bullet doesn't have a name on it, so it easily could have struck an innocent person," said Robinson.

Both Robinson and Jones are hoping something changes in the City of Richmond, and for the time being, they're making sure everyone around them is safe.

