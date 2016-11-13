Man suffers life-threatening injuries after domestic-related shooting in Richmond

A man is recovering in the hospital due to life-threatening injuries from a shooting in South Richmond.

The shooting happened around 10:43 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Orcutt Lane, near Broad Rock Boulevard.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect.

