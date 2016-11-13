Man suffers life-threatening injuries after early Sunday shooting in South Richmond

A man is in surgery with life-threatening injuries after getting shot multiple times in South Richmond.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Ivymount Road, near Hull St. and Chippenham Parkway, and found a man with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators are working to find out what led to the shooting.

Police do not have any information on suspects.

