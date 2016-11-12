Dylan's Do-Over gives families a second Halloween

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

In his four years of life, Dylan Lipton-Lesser has overcome countless obstacles.

His story has been followed by people all over the world. Dylan was born 11 weeks premature, weighing only three pounds, and has had 22 brain surgeries.

Dylan developed Hydrocephalus and eventually lost his hearing, but that has not stopped him.

"I can't tell you the amazing people, thousands and thousands of people have been in our corner and supporting us, and helping push him into the amazing kid that he is," said India Lipton, Dylan's mom. "So of course, we want to give back."

Saturday, his family hosted a Trunk-Treat meant to be a second chance for families that might not have been able to have Halloween fun, if they have children with special needs or family members who may have been sick the weekend of Halloween.

"It gets complicated, and a lot of people really need the chance to do it again," explained Lipton

Cars parked in the O.B Gates Elementary School parking lot were full of treats.

"Why not do it again, and why not do it in an environment that's safe and open and if you have sensory needs aren't being met?" said Lipton. "Here, you can spin in circles -- we don't care. It's really relaxed and open."

While the event was free, donations for the Children's Hospital of Richmond were welcomed, because Dylan's family is hoping to help the hospital get new play mats.

Dylan has overcome odds. Today, you can find him waking around, spending time with friends and family, and putting a smile on the face of every person he meets.

