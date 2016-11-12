McDonalds Italy adds touch of sweetness to classic burger

Love hamburgers and Nutella? Well, this may be for you.

McDonald's Italy is changing the classic burger to make it sweeter by adding globs of Nutella in the center.

"A soft sweetness has arrived that you will not be able to resist. Try Sweety with Nutella now: soft bread with a creamy, indulgent center," the company posted on Facebook.

