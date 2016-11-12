Daylight Saving Time causes bizarre age twist for twin boys

This will make an interesting story to tell for years to come.

Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.

According to officials at the Cape Cod Hospital Maternity, Samuel was born at 1:39 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 and Ronan was born 31 minutes later. However, Daylight Saving Time ended and the time fell back one hour, making Ronan's official time of birth 1:10 a.m.

Parents Seth and Emily Peterson knew something strange was going to happen.

“I said earlier that night that they were either going to be born on two different days or the time change was going to come into play,” said Seth, who is a trooper with the Massachusetts State Police.

Cape Cod Hospital Maternity nurse, Deb Totten, said it was the first time she's ever seen this happen in over 40 years of nursing.

