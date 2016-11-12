Recall issued for smoke, carbon monoxide alarm

A recall has been issued for the Kidde NightHawk combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the alarm can "fail to continue to chirp when it reaches its seven-year end of life if the batteries are replaced, leading consumers to believe it is still working. This poses a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire or CO incident in their home."

The best thing to do is to replace it.

Anyone with any questions can call Kidde toll-free at 855-239-0490 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go online to www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Notice” for more information.

