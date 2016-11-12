Man found dead in front of Henrico shopping center

Henrico police confirm a man was found dead in front of a shopping center near Chamberlayne Avenue late Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene in the 1100 block of Wilkinson Road around 10 p.m., they found the man had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police have not identified the victim or released any information on a suspect.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12