Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Richmond

A man is recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Saturday morning shooting in Richmond.

The shooting happened on Clarence Street near Westover Hills Boulevard. When police arrived on the scene around 12:30 a.m., they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.

