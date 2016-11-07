Man arrested for assaulting 2 Hanover deputies, stealing vehicle in getaway

The suspect who allegedly assaulted two Hanover deputies and stole a vehicle turned himself in and was arrested without incident on Sunday.

Marcus Darrell Wright, 34, was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, felony unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony eluding, petit larceny, resist arrest, possession of marijuana, assault, reckless driving, and illegal window tint.

Deputies say they pulled over Wright for a traffic violation on Mechanicsville Turnpike near I-295 around 10:49 a.m. Friday.

He then became combative and assaulted two deputies before running off towards I-295.

Deputies say a driver had pulled over to the shoulder on I-295 and was outside his vehicle when Wright jumped in and took off. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Essex County.

The deputies in the attack suffered minor injuries.

Wright is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

