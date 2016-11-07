Man arrested for assaulting 2 Hanover deputies, stealing vehicle in getaway

A Henrico man is facing charges in connection with a crash in Hanover.More >>
A Henrico man is facing charges in connection with a crash in Hanover.More >>
Deputies in Hanover County are warning of another phone scam making the rounds.More >>
Deputies in Hanover County are warning of another phone scam making the rounds.More >>
A woman, who worked as a bus driver for Hanover Schools for 22 years, died this week due to breast cancer.More >>
A woman, who worked as a bus driver for Hanover Schools for 22 years, died this week due to breast cancer.More >>
Hanover Sheriff's deputies rescued four children, including a newborn, who were all left in the car.More >>
Hanover Sheriff's deputies rescued four children, including a newborn, who were all left in the car.More >>
Mechanicsville Turnpike is back open after a water main break forced the road to close for a few hours on Monday.More >>
Mechanicsville Turnpike is back open after a water main break forced the road to close for a few hours on Monday.More >>