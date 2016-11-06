NBC News/WSJ poll: Clinton leads Trump by 4 points

Democrat Hillary Clinton holds a four-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the final NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

In a four-way contest, Clinton gets 44 percent of likely voters, while Trump gets 40 percent. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson gets six percent, while the Green Party's Jill Stein gets two percent.

In a two-way contest, Clinton leads Trump 48 percent to 43 percent.

Clinton maintains a double-digit lead among women, 53 percent to 38 percent, African Americans, 86 percent to 7 percent, Latinos, 65 percent to 20 percent, and those between the ages of 18 to 34, 55 percent to 32 percent.

Trump, meanwhile, leads among men, 47 percent to 42 percent, seniors, 49 percent to 42 percent, and whites, 53 percent to 38 percent.

However, whites without college degrees are breaking for Trump by a 2-to-1 margin, 60 percent to 30 percent.

Clinton is ahead by 10 points, 51 percent to 41 percent, among whites with a college degree.

Clinton is also leading among early voters, 53 percent to 38 percent, while Trump is leading among those who will wait until Nov. 8, 48 percent to 41 percent.

The poll also finds 52 percent of likely voters will be "comfortable and prepared to support Clinton as president," compared to 46 percent, who say they would not be comfortable.

In the previous poll released in October, Clinton had an 11-point edge over Trump, 48 percent to 37 percent. The poll came out after the controversial 2005 video involving Trump making statements about women.

In the two-way contest last month, Clinton’s lead was 10 points, 51 percent to 41 percent, according to NBC News.

The current poll was conducted between Nov. 3 and 5 and featured more than 1,200 likely voters. This comes after FBI Director James Comey sent to Congress on Oct. 28 that the FBI had “learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent” to the investigation of Clinton.

The results have a margin of error of plus-minus 2.7 percentage points.

