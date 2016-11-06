30-year-old man dies after South Richmond shooting

Richmond police have identified the victim killed in a homicide in the city's south side early Sunday.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Hull Street for a report of a shooting. They found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police report a man, identified as 30-year-old William D. Norwood, was dressed as a woman and was lying unresponsive on the ground.

He was later taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12