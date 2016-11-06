Driver crashes into tree in Chesterfield, dies at the scene

A person has died after a fatal crash in Chesterfield early Sunday.

Police say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 14000 block of Genito Road near Brandermill Parkway.

A van was heading east on Genito Road when the driver lost control of the car and hit the tree, according to Chesterfield police. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police will release the driver's identity once the family is notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

