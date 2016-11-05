Mini-NES to hit shelves Friday

Nintendo announced earlier this year they would launch a mini-NES retro game system, which can fit into the palm of your hand.

The console comes with 30 classic games, including all the Mario Bros. franchises to Pac-Man. No cartridge will be needed since the games will be on a Netflix-style menu, according to CNN.

The gaming system will also come with the classic graphics and music familiar to those of us who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s.

However, the system only comes with one controller, but you can purchase another one for $10. It is possible to switch to two-player mode and trade off using the same controller. You can do that by plugging the device into your computer or an outlet and connect the HDMI cable to a TV or monitor.

The controllers can be hooked up to the console via USB.

Internet does not come built in, which means you cannot update the console or switch out the games.

The mini-NES will hit the shelves on Nov. 11 and will cost $60.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12